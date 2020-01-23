ATTLEBORO — A local Eagle Scout is facing charges after police allegedly found at least six videos and five child pornography images on his cellphone.
Colin R. Schwab, 18, of 20 Hope Ave., South Attleboro, pleaded innocent to possession of child pornography Thursday in Attleboro District Court and was released on $1,000 cash bail with a set of conditions.
Schwab was arrested at his home about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday shortly after city police executed a search warrant and seized his iPhone 5 for examination. Police say additional charges may be filed.
When confronted by investigators about the videos and images on his phone, police allege he admitted he used the phone to look at child pornography on the internet and “stated he had a problem and wanted help,” according to a police report.
Schwab has no prior criminal record and is an Eagle Scout in Troop 15 in South Attleboro. He recently raised $1,500 and built a shed with other scouts for the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.
His lawyer, Ted Barone of Brockton, said his client has also performed community service projects for the Seekonk Fire Department and St. Theresa’s Church in South Attleboro. Schwab is a senior at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical School in Franklin where he studies auto mechanics, Barone said.
Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg recommended $25,000 bail due to the serious allegations and sought other conditions, such as prohibiting Schwab from using the internet and requiring him to stay away from minor children and get a mental health evaluation.
Judge Daniel O’Shea set bail at $1,000 cash, noting the defendant lived at home and was supported by his parents. He also restricted the Schwab’s internet use to school hours and required it be under supervision. He said a mental health evaluation may be imposed at a later date depending on the outcome of the case. If convicted, Schwab faces up to five years in prison.
His arrest came after an investigation by city detectives, U.S. Homeland Security and the state police computer crimes unit.
Schwab is due back in court in March for a pretrial conference.
