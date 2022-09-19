ATTLEBORO — The city is easing restrictions on water use because six of its seven reservoirs have reached levels that are normal for September as a result of recent heavy rains.
Outdoor water use between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. will no longer be banned as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said that includes the use of sprinklers and hoses.
“We are seeing the effects of the recent rainfall here in Attleboro,” she said in a post on the city’s website. “With the recent heavy rains, total rainfall for the year has begun to approach the average for the previous five years.”
Outdoor water use between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., however, remains prohibited until further notice.
“As of Monday, six of (the seven) reservoirs have recovered completely to average September levels, and the level of the seventh reservoir, Hoppin Hill, is beginning to recover as well, but still has quite a way to go,” she said.
Hoppin Hill Reservoir is in North Attleboro but provides drinking water to Attleboro.
“Hoppin Hill is about 16 feet down compared to an average of about 1 foot down for this time of year,” Allen said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “However, Manchester is over average for this time of year, and the rest of the watershed is at average to above levels as well, with more rain expected (Monday).”
“Because Hoppin Hill has not yet recovered from the drought ... we are required by the state to institute some form of water use restrictions through September each year,” she said.
The state’s Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has downgraded the Attleboro area from a Level 3 to a Level 2 drought, as water levels and rainfall have improved since earlier in the summer and fire risk has decreased.
