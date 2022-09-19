attleboro’s manchester reservoir

Manchester Reservoir in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — The city is easing restrictions on water use because six of its seven reservoirs have reached levels that are normal for September as a result of recent heavy rains.

Outdoor water use between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. will no longer be banned as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

