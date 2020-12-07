ATTLEBORO — Aging gym floors at two city schools that are emitting mercury are slated for replacement.
The floors were installed at Hill Roberts and Hyman Fine elementary schools when they were built 45 years ago, Jack Jacobi, chairman of the municipal building commission, told the city council during a public hearing last week.
Jacobi said they are made of a “composite material” that releases mercury when it deteriorates.
He said the levels of mercury are “still within acceptable limits,” which are set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Jacobi was before the council to speak in favor of an administration proposal to use a portion of the nearly $1 million left over from roof repair projects at the Wamsutta and Brennan middle schools.
About $3.9 million was borrowed for those projects, which came in under budget.
The city’s director of budget and administration, Jeremy Stull, said the exact amount left from the roof projects was $989,035.
Jacobi said the school department wants to install wooden floors, which are expected to last for as long at 50 years.
He said the schools are being looked at for rehabilitation in about 10 years rather than replacement, so the expenditure would not be a waste of money.
The aim is to rip out the old floors during April vacation when the schools are vacant.
Hill Roberts Principal Frank Rich said the floors have suffered “quite a bit of deterioration.”
Teacher Tom Whitaker of Hyman Fine said they have also become a safety issue in terms of kids falling or possibly twisting an ankle or some similar injury.
