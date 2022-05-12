ATTLEBORO — A fund to help low-income elderly and disabled taxpayers has been established by the city council.
The fund, adopted under a provision of state law, is intended to help those who have exhausted all other means of tax relief in an effort to remain in their homes, said Richard Conti, chairman of the special committee on senior tax abatement. The fund will be created through voluntary donations of taxpayers when they pay their property or excise tax bills. Donations must be at least $1.
The measure was approved on a 9-0 vote April 19 and requires the mayor to appoint three residents of Attleboro to assist the city’s treasurer and chairman of the board of assessors in distributing the fund.
As a result, Mayor Paul Heroux is looking for volunteers to take on the role of board members. He said seniors and disabled people are encouraged to send him a letter of interest. Letters may be sent via regular mail to Mayor Paul Heroux, 77 Park St Attleboro, MA 02703 or by email to paulheroux@cityofattleboro.us.
Heroux is looking for volunteers to fill other vacancies as well on the following boards and councils:
Board of assessors, council on human rights, council on substance abuse prevention, cultural council, disability commission, historical commission (alternate member), planning board and youth commission.