ATTLEBORO -- Jessica Pereira sifted through the burnt shell of her family's home on Virginia Meadows Drive Tuesday afternoon when she spotted something that was barely burned in what used to be the living room.
It was a Bible that was burnt around the edges but still intact, unlike most of the family's belongings.
"We lost everything," Pereira, 32, said on the front lawn of the two-story Colonial home left a complete loss by a fast-moving fire about 11 p.m. Monday.
Pereira said she and her 37-year-old husband Daniel and their five children, ages two to 13, were asleep when her husband heard a noise and discovered the fire at the rear of their home.
"He yelled for me to get up," she said.
The couple raced to get the children up as she found her telephone and dialed 911 when they managed to get outside.
Pereira said the fire started on the back porch and spread inside the house to their 2-year-old daughter's room before moving through the living room to the front of the house and up the walls.
A firefighter who lives down the street and retired after 35 years told the couple "it was the fastest moving fire he's ever seen," Pereira said.
Two firefighters who responded to the three-alarm fire at 15 Virginia Meadows Drive to fight the raging flames were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and were expected to be okay, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
"Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames exiting all windows and began an aggressive attack," Lachance said.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in about an hour.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Pereira said her five children are staying with her mother and sister. Neighbors on the comfortable cul-de-sac off Steere Street have offered their homes to her and her husband, she said.
"We don't know what we are going to do," Pereira said.
The couple have lived in the four-bedroom home for three years.
A pickup truck at the home also burned.
The American Red Cross responded to assist the family.
Norton firefighters helped out at the fire scene and firefighters from North Attleboro, Plainville and Pawtucket provided station coverage.
The city building inspector was also called to the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.