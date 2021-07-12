ATTLEBORO -- The eighth annual “Family Fun Night" sponsored by the city’s recreation department is scheduled for Friday.
The event will be held at Spatcher Pool on North Avenue starting at 6:15 p.m. where there will be a family swim for city residents only.
The swim, which includes free pizza and popcorn, ends at dusk, but that’s not the end of the fun.
After the swim, participants can grab their lawn chairs and blankets and stroll over to Hayward Field to enjoy the family film “Stuart Little” which will be shown on the big screen.
Rain date is July 23.
Contact Tim Killion at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us with questions.
