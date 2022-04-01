ATTLEBORO — A local family and friends will be taking part Sunday in a fundraiser for cancer — a disease the family knows too much about.
The Falzone family of Attleboro has seen two of their children diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, or ALL.
The Tomorrow Fund, an organization that helps children with cancer and their families, both emotionally and financially, is holding its annual Stroll n’ Roll in Rhode Island Sunday.
The event is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers, and the fund has helped the Falzones twice.
Lynn and Chris Falzone’s son, Alexander, was diagnosed with ALL in 2012 when he was 4 years old. After two years of treatment, Alex, now 13, is doing well.
However, last year his sister Olivia, 15, a student at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, was diagnosed with the same type of cancer.
Doctors, nurses, social workers and volunteers who make up The Tomorrow Fund have been a tremendous help for both their children and the family, the Falzones say.
The fund helps with everything from mortgage payments to parking costs. It is affiliated with Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, where the Falzone children have been patients.
The family’s team in the walk is named “Love for Liv.”
More than 550 people have preregistered for the event, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday in Garden City Center, Cranston. Participants can stroll or drive the route.
“Please consider supporting this wonderful, tough young woman (and Feehan student) and the walk this weekend. We are so proud to call Olivia a Shamrock!” Bishop Feehan posted on its Facebook page.
For more information and to register or donate, visit https://www.tomorrowfund.org/19th-annual-stroll.