ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Farmers Market returns to O’Connell Field at Capron Park on June 26.
The popular event, which was voted the top farmers market in Massachusetts in 2020, will run every Saturday through Oct. 30.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The market brings in a variety of artisans and food vendors who sell their wares and local fresh produce, sauces and prepared foods,” the market’s board said in a news release. “In addition there’s live music, food trucks and other special events.”
Along with the top ranking in Massachusetts, it also got high marks regionally and nationally.
It was ranked ninth in the Northeast and 29th nationwide by the American Farmland Trust, according to the release.
That’s impressive considering there are nearly 4,800 farmers markets operating throughout the nation.
In addition to the products for sale, farmers markets have a number of less noticeable positive effects, the release said.
Food travels an average of 1,500 miles to get to the kitchen table in America, but with local farmers markets all transportation costs, packaging and the use of fossil fuels is eliminated or cut way down.
The release also announced the election of this year’s board of directors.
Danielle Harbour is interim president. She's former a corporate executive and is now a small business owner and publisher. Harbour also runs social media sites.
Allie Howes is the secretary. She's worked as a social worker and kindergarten teacher. Howes currently is a licensing specialist at the Department of Early Education and Care.
Sabrina Maguire is the treasurer and market manager. She’s worked in customer service and retail management for over 20 years and is now working in fundraising.
Maguire plans to reach out to the community for volunteers and hopes to partner with different organizations in the city.
Allison Pangakis is the market’s vendor manager.
She has 13 years of event management experience.
Pangakis has produced large festivals nationwide along with live stage productions.
In addition, she's managed food and beverage services for corporate conferences.
Karen Labonte is a first time board member and served as a volunteer with the market in 2020.
She enjoys cooking and gardening.
“The Board of Directors of the Attleboro Farmers Market is looking forward to a great season, and hope to see everyone on opening day," the release said.
Volunteers are needed.
For more information go to AttleboroFarmersMarket.com, www.facebook.com/AttFrmMkt or e-mail
