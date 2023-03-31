Farmers Market Attleboro
A sign beckons shoppers on opening day of the Attleboro Farmers Market at Capron Park in June 2021.

 MARGARET NOTCHEY/for the sun chronicle

ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Farmers Market has a new home: the back field in the overflow parking lot at LaSalette Shrine.

The market announced the new location on its website, attleborofarmersmarket.com.

