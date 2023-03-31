ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Farmers Market has a new home: the back field in the overflow parking lot at LaSalette Shrine.
The market announced the new location on its website, attleborofarmersmarket.com.
It had been operating at Capron Park but was forced to move because of ongoing construction work at the new Attleboro High School.
“We searched for a place that really had as many of the same perks as Capron Park,” a market spokesperson said. “We hope for the best for our new home.”
Some of those perks include a lot of parking and a much more level field.
In addition the new site is next to hiking trails that can be used before or after shopping.
And the site is “easy to find and it has lots of shady spots available,” the spokesperson said.
In addition, vendors will be able to drive on the field and have their cars parked at their spots.
And dogs with “responsible owners” will be allowed.
Market officials do ask that patrons “pick up after themselves and keep the grounds clean and free from litter.”
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 17 to Oct. 14. No patrons are allowed before 9 a.m.
“This is so that vehicles may move around the field with minimal risk and so vendors are allowed the proper time to get set up and get ready for the four hours of market ahead of them,” the spokesperson said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
