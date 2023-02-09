ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Farmers Market is on the move — again.
The new high school is putting in tennis courts and athletic fields near the market’s current location at O’Connell Field in Capron Park.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Farmers Market is on the move — again.
The new high school is putting in tennis courts and athletic fields near the market’s current location at O’Connell Field in Capron Park.
And the Bushee Street parking lot at the high school, which abuts O’Connell Field, will no longer be available with construction underway, market President Sabrina Maguire said.
Since the parking lot at Capron Park is too small to accommodate market-goers and Capron Park Zoo patrons, Maguire said the only option is to move the popular market, which has been rated the best one in the state.
“Capron Park can’t handle the traffic,” she said. “So we’ve decided to move permanently. It’s best to move on.”
A new site, she added, may be chosen as soon as next week.
Maguire said a number of sites have been considered including some on private property and a city-owned site not far away — the 93-acre Highland Park just off Rathbun Willard Drive.
“We’re close but nothing has been nailed down,” she said. “Maybe by the middle of next week.”
Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio said he’s meeting with Maguire on Saturday to discuss the matter.
The market has been at O’Connell Field since 2015, its longest tenure at any site in the city.
Prior to that it was at Finberg Field for two years until an hazardous waste cleanup began. And prior to that it was in the sun-baked parking lot of the public library on North Main Street.
A conflict about parking with the library led the market to abandon that site.
It was originally located in the parking lot of the old Post Office on Park Street, now the Kai Shang Building, next to City Hall.
The 2023 season opens on Saturday, June 17 and runs to Saturday, Oct. 14.
This will be the market’s 15th year.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.