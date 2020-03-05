ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Farmers Market, which was close to withering on the vine two weeks ago, will hold a meeting for prospective volunteers on Monday.
The market was in danger of not opening this year due to a departure of volunteer board members. But an article in The Sun Chronicle resulted in an outpouring of support for the market, and it’s now about to sprout for its 10th year.
Market manager Heather Porreca said she was overwhelmed by the response and decided to hold the session to provide new volunteers with information about the market, bring in more volunteers and prepare for this year’s market, which starts in June.
The session will take place at at 6:30 p.m. in the Balfour Room of the Attleboro Public Library. It will provide information on volunteer opportunities.
Porreca said the market needs many helpers to keep it running smoothly for 20 Saturdays from June through October.
She hopes enough people will sign up so rotating schedules can be established and people won’t have to work every Saturday.
Porreca’s grateful for the recent outpouring of support.
“Thank you for pledging to volunteer at the Attleboro Farmers Market,” she said in an announcement for the meeting, to which all are welcome. “We really appreciate your willingness to help and keep the market alive and well in our community.”
To see a list of jobs visit attleborofarmersmarket.com.
Porreca said volunteers can sign up through email or at the meeting after deciding where they might best plant themselves.
“We truly appreciate your help,” she said.
