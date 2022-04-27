ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Farmers Market, voted the best farmers market in Massachusetts two years running, will be back for its 13th year starting next month and is opening two weeks earlier than last year.
Opening day is scheduled for June 11, and the market to run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 22, rain or shine, at O’Connell Field in Capron Park.
Market president Danielle Harbour said she expects about 40 vendors each week.
In addition to the usual fruits and vegetables for sale, Harbour said there will be an array of other products.
“We will have food trucks, baked goods, breads, sauces, marinara, jewelry, art, flowers, pirogies, cheeses, meat, soaps, doggie treats, spices, seafood, ice cream, jams and more,” she said. “We will also have a couple days scheduled for community row and we are planning many events for this year.”
School of Rock Attleboro is slated to perform on opening day, Harbour said, adding that anyone interested in volunteering at the market is welcome.
“We can always use more volunteers,” she said.
Go to https://attleborofarmersmarket.com for more info about volunteering or being a vendor.
The market has published weather guidelines on its website if there’s an issue concerning public safety.
“If it is raining, bring your umbrella and stroll between the raindrops, the market will be open,” a post on website said. “Our produce vendors work rain or shine and so do we.
“However, if the rain is coming along with a good dose of thunder and lightning, our first priority is to make sure everyone is safe. If you are planning out your visit and severe weather is in the forecast, make sure to check our Facebook Page and Instagram frequently. We will post any weather announcements there.”
Plenty of parking is available at the high school’s Bushee Street lot or on Blue Pride Way, which is off Rathbun Willard Drive.
The market has a harvest calendar so people know when the vegetables and fruits will be at their peak.
There will be a number of special events during the market.
Art in the Market will be featured on July 16 and Oct. 1; Community Alliance Day is July 30; Touch a Truck Day is Sept. 3; and a petting zoo is slated for Sept. 10.
No one is allowed inside the market before 9 a.m.
“This is so that vehicles may move around the field with minimal risk and so vendors are allowed the proper time to get set up and get ready for the four hours of market ahead of them,” the website states. “We ask that you are respectful of this rule and wait outside the market perimeter until the opening bell.”