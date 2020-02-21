ATTLEBORO — Volunteers are stepping up to ensure the Attleboro Farmers Market stays firmly rooted in the city for this summer and hopefully many summers to come.
The Sun Chronicle ran a front-page story Friday saying several market board members had resigned and the future of the market was in limbo.
But market manager Heather Porreca said that as a result of the story, she and market president David Laferriere have been overwhelmed by people contacting them to say they’ll serve on the board and help the market in other ways.
“It looks like the Farmers Market will live to see another day,” Porreca told The Sun Chronicle. “What a difference a day makes. I’m thrilled.”
Board members are critical to the nonprofit operation, which has been run by Porreca and four others for going on 10 years.
Three of the five members resigned recently after years of service, leaving the market without the help needed to run the operation for 20 Saturdays between June and October.
Pleas on the market’s website and Facebook page met with little response.
Porreca even tried to get the city to run it, but Mayor Paul Heroux said it was not something that could be taken on this year, although he did not rule out next year.
So it looked like the popular market, which has been ranked tops in the state and attracts as many as 60 vendors a week and hundreds of patrons, might have to shut down. But no more.
As a result of the story, people are not only pledging to help but are filling out volunteer applications available on Attleboro Farmers Market website.
“Instead of saying others should step up they are actually doing it,” Porreca said.
She’s hoping the influx of help continues. On Thursday, she said she was hoping to expand the board to 10 members.
Porreca said all volunteers are welcome and that a volunteer information day is being planned for early March at the city’s library.
“The more the merrier,” she said.
