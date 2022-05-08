Family members expressed heartbreak Sunday over the loss of a father and his teenage son who died Friday night when their car was involved in an accident and plunged into a Mendon lake.
Edwin A. Sosa Acevedo, 34, of Attleboro, and Cristian Sosa, 15, were identified as the victims, the Worcester County District Attorney’s office said Sunday.
“Edwin, Cristian you were beautiful souls who were loved and loved so dearly I pray that you knew that,” said Jessica Aldana, who identified herself as a cousin, on a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses. “No one is ever prepared for losses so huge such as this one so sudden and so drastic.”
Sosa Acevedo left behind a girlfriend, Sylvia Aldana, and a 10-month-old daughter, Melody Rose Sosa, according to Aldana’s post.
“Edwin was the most loving and caring person who touched many lives,” Aldana said. “Cristian was a young man with so much left to live.”
The crash took place about 10:30 p.m. Friday near Alicante Restaurant & Lounge where both reportedly worked.
Sosa Acevedo was pulling out of the restaurant parking lot at 84 Uxbridge Road (Route 16) with his son in the passenger seat when their car collided with a Ford F-350, which had a three-car carrier trailer attached, authorities said.
A preliminary investigation found the crash resulted in the car leaving the roadway, striking a parked car, traveling down a 20-foot embankment, and becoming submerged in Lake Nipmuc, authorities said.
Fellow restaurant workers dove into the water to try to save their co-workers, witnesses reported.
Mendon police, fire and EMS responded and removed the two occupants of the vehicle.
Life-saving measures were performed on scene and both were taken to Milford Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, officials said.
The identities of the victims were not released until Sunday as officials said family members who are outside the country hadn’t been notified.
The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital, but didn’t suffer any serious injuries.
Lake Nipmuc is also known as Nipmuc Pond.
Joe Alves, owner of the restaurant where the father and son worked, told The Boston Globe Sunday that employees were still trying to process the accident.
Officials said the crash remains under investigation by the Mendon Police, State Police Detective’s assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office, State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services.