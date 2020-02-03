ATTLEBORO — Fire crews rescued a woman from her car Monday morning after she drove off Interstate 95 and into the woods, igniting an engine fire.
The woman may have suffered from a medical problem prior to the accident, fire Capt. Charles Moore said. She was found unconscious and in her seat belt inside the car.
Firefighters broke a window and freed the woman. She suffered a head injury and was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Moore said.
He said the small fire was contained to the engine compartment and put out.
The car was about 100 yards into the woods and surrounded by trees and brush, which limited access to the vehicle.
“Fortunately it wasn’t a hot day in August,” Moore said, adding that brush around the vehicle was not dry and did not catch fire.
The accident occurred about 8:30 a.m. on I-95 North just beyond the Newport Avenue exit.
Traffic was slowed through the area while firefighters worked the scene and a tow truck removed the vehicle from the woods.
The woman was identified by WPRI-TV as a 31-year-old Waltham resident.
