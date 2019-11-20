ATTLEBORO – Three families were left out in the cold Tuesday night following a smoky fire in a three story wood-framed building near the center of the town.
The fire, which was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at 106 Park St., displaced three families, Deputy Fire Chief Ed Grieve said.
The deputy chief said it took fire crews about 20 minutes to find the source of the fire and knock the flames down.
The fire was contained to the second floor but the third floor had smoke damage while the first floor sustained water damage, Grieve said.
In order to reach the fire, crews had to knock down the doorway leading from the street to the second floor apartment.
As of 10:30 p.m., fire crews were still on the scene and fire investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire.
Police at the scene said the family living on the first floor was already evacuating when they arrived.
Police closed Park Street while the fire was being fought.
Seekonk and North Attleboro firefighters provided fire station coverage during the fire.
