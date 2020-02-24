ATTLEBORO — A family burned out of their home a month ago is “trying to look on the bright side of things” and is very grateful for the many donations of cash, clothing and food it has received.
Natalie Maye posted a thank-you Sunday on the Everything Attleboro website, one month and a day after a fire ripped through her 40 Brown St. house, leaving her family homeless.
The family, which includes and infant, is living in a trailer while the house is repaired.
“Although the space is small, we are trying to make it feel like home in the trailer until we are able to move back into our home,” she wrote. “We keep trying to look on the bright side of things and not dwell on the situation.”
The generosity of those who have pitched in to help in their time of need has been overwhelming, she said.
“(We’re) beyond thankful for everyone that has donated to our cause,” Maye said. “Not just on gofundme, but some people by check, Venmo, gift cards, clothing donations, car seat donations, baby food, I could go on and on.”
She asked that donors send their addresses to her by private message so that they can be thanked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.