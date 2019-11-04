ATTLEBORO — A city firefighter was arraigned on drunken driving and other charges Monday following his arrest over the weekend in North Attleboro.
Daniel M. Gale, 29, a six-year veteran, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to drunken driving, driving to endanger, driving with an open container of alcohol and speeding, according to court records.
He was stopped about 10 p.m. Sunday on Depot Street in North Attleboro, allegedly because he was traveling over 50 mph in a 30 mph zone on May Street.
According to a police report, Officer Julie Lowe smelled an odor of alcohol coming from Gale, who later failed a field sobriety test.
Police say Gale almost fell while performing the test. He told police he had two drinks earlier in the evening, according to the report.
Inside his car, police say they found seven empty liquor nip bottles in the center console and a half-full can of White Claw hard seltzer.
When told he was being arrested, Gale allegedly told police he was a city firefighter and asked if he could walk home or if his wife, a passenger, could drive the vehicle.
He also asked if the incident could “unofficially go away,” according to the report.
His driver’s license was suspended after his arrest and he was ordered by the court to not drive without a valid license.
He was released on his personal recognizance. His case was scheduled for trial Dec. 5.
When asked about Gale’s employment status in light of the allegations, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said the matter is under internal investigation.
Gale’s lawyer, Christopher Markey of New Bedford, did not immediately return a phone call from The Sun Chronicle for comment.
