ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro District Court judge Friday found a city firefighter guilty of drunken driving while off-duty in North Attleboro last month and placed him on probation for one year.
Daniel M. Gale, 29, a six-year veteran, will also have to complete a first-offender alcohol driver education class and will lose his license for 45 days.
Meanwhile, another city firefighter is back to work and on probation for a drunken driving crash on Interstate 495 in Raynham on Sept. 1.
Colton J. Davis, 24, a firefighter and paramedic for about two years, admitted there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty in Taunton District Court in October. His case was continued without a finding for one year and he was ordered to complete a first-offender's alcohol driver education program.
No one was injured in the two-vehicle crash on I-495 North, south of the Bay Street exit. He asked state troopers to consider "professional courtesy" because he was an Attleboro firefighter and paramedic before he was asked to perform field sobriety tests, according to a police report.
Gale was arrested about 10 p.m. Nov. 3 after he was stopped for speeding while driving home with his wife from Showcase Cinemas in North Attleboro, according to testimony at a jury-waived trial before Judge Edmund Mathers.
Arresting Officer Julie Lowe testified she determined Gale was traveling over 50 mph on May Street, a 30-mph zone, and decided to pull him over.
She testified Gale smelled of alcohol and exhibited other signs of intoxication. He was arrested after he failed a field sobriety test and almost fell down before another officer braced him, Lowe said.
When she went to handcuff Gale, Lowe testified he pulled away and said, "I'm a firefighter. Can't we work something out?"
Lowe said Gale suggested letting his wife drive the car or allowing him to walk to his home in Cumberland. Later on, Lowe testified, "he was asking if it could go away unofficially."
Inside his car, police say they found seven empty liquor nip bottles in the center console and a half-full can of White Claw hard seltzer.
Under cross-examination by Gale's lawyer, Christopher Markey of New Bedford, Lowe said she had been driving behind Gale from Fashion Crossing on Route 1 to May Street, a distance of about over a mile. During that time, she said, he drove within marked lanes and committed no other motor vehicle offenses until he began speeding as he drove into North Attleboro.
During his closing argument, Markey said his client was speeding but not driving drunk. He noted the distance Gale drove without any issues before being pulled over. Markey said another officer smelled no alcohol coming from his client and suggested the odor could have been coming from the alcohol in the vehicle.
But Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III pointed to Gale's poor performance of field sobriety tests and testimony that his speech was slurred, his eyes bloodshot and that he was unable to stand without swaying.
"All of Mr. Gale's actions that night indicate he was under the influence of alcohol," Sousa said.
Mathers agreed and said Gale's performance of field sobriety tests was "abysmal."
The judge found Gale not guilty of driving to endanger and responsible for the civil infraction of speeding. He also found Gale not responsible for the civil infraction of driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
After his arrest, Gale was placed on paid administrative leave and was given the "appropriate discipline" after a hearing, Mayor Paul Heroux said, adding that he could not be more specific about personnel issues.
When asked about Gale's employment status following his drunken driving conviction, the mayor said he would meet with Fire Chief Scott Lachance, the city's personnel director and the city's labor attorney to discuss how to proceed.
In Davis's case, Heroux said he was allowed to return to work because the circumstances in the two cases are different. The mayor said it was a fair decision but could not be more specific citing confidential personnel issues.
