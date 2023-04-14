ATTLEBORO -- A South Attleboro auto repair business was closed Friday after a fire erupted inside the building early Friday morning.
The one-alarm fire at Meineke Car Care Center on Route 1 near Highland Avenue was reported about 3:45 a.m. by a passer-by, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the shop’s office and waiting area and immediately began an aggressive interior attack, Lachance said.
Firefighters were able to get the fire was under control within 30 minutes, according to the fire chief.
Fire damage was mostly limited to the waiting and office areas. Other parts of the building, including the work bays, sustained water and smoke damage, Lachance said.
Firefighters also had to cut a hole in the roof of the building, according to Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, the fire officials said.
Because utility service was cut and the extent of the damage, the business is expected to be closed for a few days, according to the fire officials.
Firefighters from North Attleboro, Norton and Pawtucket covered the city’s fire stations.
