attleboro fire truck
ATTLEBORO -- A South Attleboro auto repair business was closed Friday after a fire erupted inside the building early Friday morning.

The one-alarm fire at Meineke Car Care Center on Route 1 near Highland Avenue was reported about 3:45 a.m. by a passer-by, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.

