ATTLEBORO — Firefighters extinguished several small brush fires spread out over about 1,000 feet along Interstate 95 North, south of the Route 123 exit Friday afternoon.
Fire Capt. Charles Moore said crews working on two fire trucks and a ladder truck took about 20 minutes to put out the fires, which were spread out from an area near the Tiffany Street overpass to the ramp to Route 123.
The brush fires were reported about 1:30 p.m. and the cause is unknown.
Moore said ground conditions are dry and speculated that even sparks from a passing truck could have ignited the grass.
The breakdown lane and right travel lane were closed to allow firefighters to safely fight the fires.
Assisting were state police and city police.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted a warning about the brush fires.
