ATTLEBORO — Fire officials believe an exposed light bulb in a closet caused a small fire Thursday in an apartment house on Pine Street.
The fire in a second-floor apartment at 192 Pine St. was reported about 11:40 a.m. It was put out quickly and contained to the closet, Deputy Fire Chief Edward Greeve said.
There were no injuries, according to the deputy, and no one was forced to relocate as a result of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.