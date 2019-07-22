ATTLEBORO — City firefighters have been getting cancer screenings at Sturdy Memorial Hospital thanks to a $50,000 state appropriation, union President Paul Jacques said Monday
Jacques said the funding was earmarked to address health and wellness issues among the city firefighters and included money for exercise machines.
About $30,000 of the state money went for lung cancer screening, he said.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, got the money inserted into the budget last year.
Sturdy’s Dr. Brian Patel said about 30 firefighters age 40 and over were given low-dose CT scans to check for lung cancer.
He said privacy laws prevent him from revealing the results, but the scans were analyzed to determine if the firefighters primary doctors should be alerted.
Jacques said the criteria for getting a scan for lung cancer usually involves evidence of symptoms and being over the age 50 or being a smoker.
He said he explained to Sturdy officials that being a firefighter should be among the criteria because it is an occupational hazard.
Hospital officials were understanding, he said, and offered to do the scans for less than half price.
The rest of the state funding, he said, will be used for a skin cancer screening in September and education aware of post traumatic stress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.