ATTLEBORO — Fifteen city firefighters were recognized Monday for rescuing a man from a three-alarm house fire last year and another person from a burning car in 2019.
The firefighters were given citations for meritorious conduct during the 31st Annual Firefighters of the Year Awards, held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Capt. David Hardman and firefighters Carl Aveiro and Brian Sweeney used a ladder truck to rescue a man from the second floor of a burning house at 198 South Main St. about 3 a.m. March 19, 2020.
The man was in imminent danger due to heavy smoke and was located quickly by firefighters. They used the ladder to get the man to safety, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
In the second incident, firefighters responded to a car crash on South Main Street about 2:30 a.m. on Aug 24, 2019. The car had erupted in flames and the driver was critically injured, trapped inside the vehicle and unconscious.
Firefighters simultaneously fought the fire, stabilized the car, which was on its side against a concrete wall, and provided medical care to the victim.
After putting out the blaze, firefighters removed the windshield, cut the roof off the vehicle and got the victim into an ambulance within about 16 minutes after first receiving the call.
The Fire Marshal’s office credited firefighters for their outstanding effort, teamwork and efficiency in a complex and dangerous rescue operation.
The firefighters on the call were Deputy Chief Dennis Perkins, lieutenants Timothy Infante and Bruce Tondreau, and firefighters Marcio Barcelos, Ryan Bielawa, Brian Dubuc, Cameron Eames, Matthew Ethier, Justin Jackson, Russell Sanford, Brian Sweeney and Nicholas Walker.
The firefighters were among 76 in the state who were recognized in various categories. The other firefighters were from Fitchburg, Chicopee, Hanover, Hanson, New Bedford, Reading, Rockland and Worcester.
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey spoke during the ceremony, commending the firefighters for their bravery.
“Firefighters are a special breed. They swear an oath. An oath to serve and protect, and they take that oath seriously,” Baker said.
The city firefighters were nominated for the awards by their peers in the fire department and the union’s recognition committee, which submitted their names to the fire chief for consideration by the state.
“All the Attleboro firefighters are prepared at all times to risk their lives to save others,” Attleboro Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
“I am very proud of all our firefighters every day and am especially proud of those being recognized for their actions,” he said.
Firefighter Paul Jacques, the president of Local 848, said the committee had a tough time this year choosing which incidents to submit for recognition from various emergencies that were considered.
“Local 848 is proud of the members recognized today for their bravery and sacrifice as we all are of our members that go above and beyond the call of duty every single day to keep the citizens of Attleboro safe,” Jacques said.
