Attleboro firefighters helped battle an apartment building blaze Thursday afternoon in Pawtucket that displaced a dozen residents.
An Attleboro fire official said the department sent an engine and ladder truck to the fire at a building on Mavis Street, which is off Route 1 and near the Attleboro line.
The fire was reported just after 3 p.m.
First arriving firefighters saw flames shooting from a third-floor balcony and smoke coming from windows. It took about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.
Most of the fire was confined to the third floor but the flames extended into the attic and a first floor porch.
All three floors of the house sustained smoke and water damage, fire officials said.
Only one person was home at the time and escaped safely, officials said.
Seven adults and five children were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.