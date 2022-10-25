Hebron Food Pantry
Bread is available for the taking at the Hebron Food Pantry.

ATTLEBORO — The Hebron Food Pantry will be getting $60,000 in state funding Thursday for a refrigerated truck to make deliveries to hundreds of area families.

The money, earmarked in the recently approved state budget, will allow the privately run pantry to replace the non-refrigerated truck it uses now.

