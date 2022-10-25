ATTLEBORO — The Hebron Food Pantry will be getting $60,000 in state funding Thursday for a refrigerated truck to make deliveries to hundreds of area families.
The money, earmarked in the recently approved state budget, will allow the privately run pantry to replace the non-refrigerated truck it uses now.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, will present the check at 10 a.m. at the pantry headquarters on Sanford Street.
Hebron serves an average of more than 300 families and individuals each week, making it largest food pantry in the greater Attleboro area.
Also on Thursday, Feeney will host a Bristol and Norfolk Senate District Economic Development Roundtable Discussion from 11 a.m. to noon at Morin’s Hometown Grille in the city’s downtown.
Also on hand will be U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, and the Senate chair of Ways and Means, Sen. Michael Rodrigues. They will be joined by local and state officials and representatives of area chambers of commerce and local businesses.
