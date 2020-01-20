ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux has formed a committee to help ensure that all city residents are counted in the federal government’s 2020 census.
Heroux announced in a press release that Veterans Agent Ken Badertscher will head the committee, which will focus on making sure that city residents know the census is happening and how to respond.
“Ken has stepped up to lead this group and help us stay organized,” Heroux said. “In the years that I’ve known him, he’s demonstrated that he is both a capable leader and very organized, which is why I’m appointing him. We’ll be in great hands.”
Heroux said the committee will publicize the importance of responding to the census and that everyone is counted.
“Data from the census directly impacts the distribution of over $675 billion in annual federal funds and even more in state funds,” Heroux said. “The importance of a fair and accurate census cannot be overstated.”
In addition, census data is used to draw federal, state, and local legislative districts, and impacts decision making at all levels of government, he noted.
Heroux added that first responders and disaster recovery personnel use census data to help identify where and how much help is needed, and governments and nonprofit organizations rely on the data to determine the need for new roads, hospitals, schools, and other public sector investments.
The Census Bureau is scheduled to send out notices during the second week of March explaining how to participate in the census online or by telephone.
If residents do not respond, the bureau will follow up by mailing paper questionnaires.
In May, it will send out workers to knock on the doors of those from whom it hasn’t heard.
The bureau needs workers and is currently recruiting for over 950 jobs in the Attleboro area.
The kinds of jobs listed on the 2020census.gov/jobs website include census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks, and office operations supervisors.
Pay for these jobs is advertised at $22 an hour.
Interested job seekers can fill out one application online and apply for all five positions.
Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.
For more information visit: 2020census.gov/jobs.
To learn more about the 2020 census in general, visit 2020Census.gov.
