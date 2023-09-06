ATTLEBORO — The immigration crisis is now at our back door, and while there are no easy answers, area residents can ease the situation.
That was the message delivered Wednesday night at a forum at the Attleboro Public Library.
It was part of The Literacy Center’s week-long celebration of International Literacy Day this Saturday.
About 50 people turned out for the forum, which was timely with several area towns, including Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton and Plainville, taking in or expecting to receive migrant families.
“Massachusetts is experiencing a migrant crisis of unprecedented proportions,” said Literacy Center Executive Director Amanda Blount, who moderated the discussion.
She pointed out the center has helped about 800 people, many immigrants and refugees, from roughly 50 countries.
Several dozen families are arriving to Massachusetts every day, Blount said, fleeing numerous violent conflicts around the world, and not just from Haiti, Central America, The Ukraine and Afghanistan.
“People are being driven from their homes and pleading for their lives and the lives of their children,” Blount said. “I think there are a lot of misconceptions how people come to the U.S. You see a lot of troublesome images on the news.”
The forum, titled “Immigration in Massachusetts: Facts & Myths,” featured representatives from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Project Citizenship, which provides legal help for citizenship; and the Fall River-based Justice Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, which provides free legal help in civil matters to low-income residents.
The panelists touched on the migrant crisis in Massachusetts and the country and explained how immigrants coming to the United States can receive green cards, visas, work permits and pursue citizenship and permanent residency.
John McCarthy, who heads community relations for the USCIS district office, pointed out many immigrants are arriving with no documentation through no fault of their own.
Meagan Hecht, an immigration attorney with the Justice Center, explained the center’s work includes helping those seeking asylum and victims in abuse cases and human trafficking, and immigration becoming such a politicized issue hasn’t helped.
“A number of clients in immigration court are still telling me when they apply for asylum they took their daughter away, parents are being deported without their children,” Hecht said. “That is coming directly from the political sphere. Who we elect. It very much matters.”
Her organization helped the migrants who were sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who is running for president.
“That was unprecedented,” Hecht said. “It was done to make a point. They were dropped without warning.”
“It’s a very long and drawn out process,” Hecht said of applying for asylum.
Denis Riordan, district director of USCIS’s Boston office, said his agency is steadily hiring more personnel to move different applications along and reduce a backlog from the immigrant influx.
“There is greater priority for people arriving at our borders,” he said.
Riordan told of coming from a naturalization ceremony in Fall River where about 50 people became U.S. citizens, and suggested holding such a ceremony in Attleboro.
“Every time that happens, we become a stronger country,” Riordan said, adding a misconception is immigrants are “takers.” “I know they are givers.”
“They all would like to work. No one wants to remain in shelters,” Hecht said.
Immigrants face other hurdles as well. The application fee to obtain a green card runs about $1,200. However, Blount said it’s not uncommon to hear stories of Literacy Center clients having spent $20,000 to $30,000 in attorney fees to “go through the immigration process.”
In opening remarks, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone told of her background as an immigration attorney and volunteering at The Literacy Center.
“I learned to feel for folks who often are unrepresented in court and their native language is not English,” DeSimone said. “The best way to get there is by listening to each other. They want a better life.”
Those who turned out were urged to donate money and items to various organizations and funds that help immigrants and even volunteer with them, including The Literacy Center.
James Richardson, an attorney with Project Citizenship, said his group is always looking for volunteers, including those who speak more than one language.
Visit mass.gov/sheltercrisis for more information on how to help migrants in the state.