Two area high schools have added therapy dogs as a to help relieve student stress in a time of rising concerns about mental health.
At Attleboro High School, Principal Kate Campbell’s dog Shea is now making the rounds in an effort that is expected to be expanded to all four houses at AHS.
The aim is “to help and support the needs of students’ well-being,” according to a group who came up with the idea in class called The 2030 Project.
The project is taught by Bill Reilly and includes three AHS seniors, Nicholas Costinos, Talia Chrisidis and Olivia Diggin.
A survey distributed to AHS students found that approximately 70% of them believe therapy dogs will greatly improve the school community.
“The group’s focus is to improve high school students’ mental health by one day having a therapy dog within each house office in the building so that every student can benefit from a therapy dog,” Costinos said.
Campbell said the dog is a benefit to students.
“AHS’s newest four-legged student has a way about her that brings smiles and comfort to many,” she said. “Shea has fit right into our school community.”
Adding therapy dogs at schools has become a national movement to help students alleviate stress and promote awareness about mental health.
Foxboro has also welcomed a therapy dog, a boxer named Duke is now making his presence known at the high school.
Duke’s handler is Cami Tedoldi, the school district’s music department head and orchestra director who, along with the dog, is certified as a trained therapy provider. Tedoldi said Duke has the typical personality of a boxer: affectionate, friendly, great with children and a playful and goofy personality.
And students appreciate him.
Marissa Soble, a junior, said the addition of Duke “showed me that my mental health is valued at Foxboro, and having a cute puppy helps.”
Julia Degiorgio, a freshman, said meeting Duke was a great start to a tiring day. “He was so cute and loving.”
Foxboro High Principal James Donovan said the dog made an immediate impact on his first day at school.
“From his station outside the cafeteria, Duke met with over 60 different students who enjoyed learning about him and, most importantly, were thrilled to hear he was going to be a part of their experience at FHS for years to come,” Donovan said.
For the rest of the school year, Duke will be at the high school and Ahern Middle School once a week, but Tedoldi hopes to expand his visits in the fall.
Duke even has his own Instagram account: @theboxerdogduke.
