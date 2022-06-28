ATTLEBORO — City officials have expanded outdoor water restrictions because of a lack of rainfall and lower than normal reservoir levels.
Outdoor water use is no longer permitted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.
The prohibition includes handheld hose watering, lawn watering, washing cars/buildings/driveways, watering of gardens and filling pools.
Automatic sprinklers are not allowed at any time throughout the duration of the “necessary restrictions,” Water Superintendent Kourtney Allen said.
Water uses that are considered essential and will still be allowed between the daytime hours are for health or safety reasons, by regulation, for the production of food and fiber, for the maintenance of livestock, and to meet the core functions of a business such as irrigation by golf courses and plant nurseries.
“These restrictions are in effect until further notice. This restriction is an operational and conservation measure,” Allen said. “Residents are encouraged to conserve indoor water use as much as possible as well.”
Previously, only handheld hose use was allowed from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., but now that isn’t even permitted.
The new restrictions are “due to lack of rainfall and lower than normal reservoir levels,” Allen said.
The Attleboro Water Department has recorded a little over 4 inches in June, which ends Thursday, including a little more than 1 inch Monday.
While the month’s total is average for June, May was very dry, with 1.16 inches — well below the 4-inch average.
Due to sporadic rainfall, the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs in May declared a mild drought in Southeastern Massachusetts, and this month announced a significant drought for the region, and that also factored into the city’s decision, Allen said.
Violators of the water restrictions will be fined according to city ordinance. The fines are $25 for first offense, $50 for second offense, and $200 for each subsequent violation.
Weather and reservoir levels may dictate more stringent restrictions, officials warn.
The city is required by the state to have outdoor water use restrictions from May through September due to requirements listed in the Water Management Act Permit issued in May 2021 by MassDEP for water withdrawals in the Taunton River Basin.
The dry past couple of months and state declarations have led to several other area communities intensifying outdoor water restrictions as the hotter summer weather arrives and water use skyrockets.