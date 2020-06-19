ATTLEBORO — City firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a two-bay garage on Tanager Road Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 4:15 p.m. and knocked down in about 10 minutes, officials said. The garage was not attached to the house.
North Attleboro firefighters covered the South Attleboro station and sent an ambulance to the scene but no injuries were reported.
There was a car inside the garage but the vehicle wasn’t damaged, a fire official said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Tanager Road runs between North Main and Bank streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.