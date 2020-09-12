ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that broke out inside a bay of a County Street auto repair shop Saturday morning.
The fire at County Auto Sales and Service resulted in an estimated $50,000 damage, according to Attleboro Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins.
The fire broke out when a vehicle being repaired on a lift caught fire and also ignited the roofline, Perkins said.
He also said there were two to three other cars in the building at the time of the fire.
Another firefighter said the fire was caused by a pickup truck that was being repaired and caught fire.
The fire, reported at 10:20 a.m., was quickly brought under control and extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
