ATTLEBORO — A potentially catastrophic natural gas leak on Torrey Street last April that forced the midnight evacuation of seven homes was discovered before it could do harm, but now three months later it’s causing some sparks to fly.
The controversy ramped up this week after the city council scheduled a special meeting to investigate the incident and a Sun Chronicle story said Mayor Paul Heroux “declined” to investigate the matter.
Heroux said the story made him look like he didn’t do anything when he did.
In an email to The Sun Chronicle Monday, Heroux said he looked into the matter and is “satisfied” — so far at least — with information he’s gotten from the fire department and Columbia Gas Co.
Heroux said he made inquiries into what could have been a deadly situation — quietly and behind the scenes — and they started right after the accident.
“After the accident on April 27, I spoke with the fire chief about it. It was a routine accident and seemingly a routine gas leak at that time; no reason for concern,” Heroux said. “I did what I was supposed to on this matter. I don’t grandstand like some of the city council members.”
He suggested a quiet inquiry is the way to do the job.
“Phone calls and emails could be made rather than a full-court-press public investigation in front of the cameras,” he said.
But Heroux acknowledged some questions remain unanswered and he is waiting on Columbia Gas to respond, adding that City Councilor Todd Kobus “knows this.”
Meanwhile, Kobus, who initiated the request for an investigation, said he had hoped Heroux would take it on and get to the bottom of what happened. He said it’s not something he wanted the council to do.
“I tried not to grandstand,” he said in a telephone call to The Sun Chronicle Tuesday. He was referring to a resolution he drafted along with Councilor Jay DiLisio “suggesting” that the mayor conduct a “retrospective analysis” of the Torrey Street incident.
The resolution was discussed by the council two weeks ago, but was not voted.
Heroux responded to the resolution by saying that the council could do its own investigation.
Kobus interpreted that as a “no” to the request for an investigation.
“Paul suggested I conduct a 2-11 (city council) investigation and from what I could tell indicated he was not interested in conducting the investigation,” Kobus said in an email Tuesday.
The gas leak was discovered when a car smashed into a house at the corner of Emory and Torrey streets on April 27, five days after the water department fixed a water main leak nearby on Torrey Street.
After the crash, a gas company worker was called to inspect a meter in the house and discovered gas in the ground where it should not have been.
“Elevated levels” were found in the basements of at least two homes nearby and “extremely high” levels were found in manholes, forcing the evacuation of seven homes, according to a Sun Chronicle story the next day.
A mere spark from a light switch could set off a deadly explosion of undetected natural gas if it builds up to sufficient levels.
Heroux said his questions after the accident revealed that the water department unearthed an “unmarked” gas line, but used caution digging around it.
Workers blameless
He said workers did nothing wrong.
Kobus and DiLisio are hoping to get more details.
How gas seeped into the homes and why it went undetected are the questions councilors want answered.
They said it was important, especially after the devastating George Street gas explosion that killed two water department employees 21 years ago and the natural gas explosions and fires that killed one and destroyed or damaged many homes in North Andover and Lowell last September.
“I think it’s incredibly important to understand what happened and address it if we need to,” Kobus said.
One of their concerns is that the city’s water department accidentally caused the leak when it repaired the water main on Torrey Street on April 22 and that it then went undetected, allowing gas to migrate into homes and manholes where it could have exploded.
Heroux accused the councilors of trying to place blame for the leak, which Kobus and DiLisio have denied.
Specifically Heroux believes that councilors, who fought him on the appointment of Water Superintendent Kourtney Wunschel last year, want to blame her or her employees for not detecting the leak.
The council voted Wunschel’s appointment down last summer without giving a reason but then approved the appointment in December.
Heroux defended Wunschel and the water department and said she was being treated differently than other department heads.
“The water department did what they were supposed to,” he said. “They contacted Dig Safe. Dig Safe marked all of the active gas lines.”
He said workers used caution when they unearthed a gas line even though it was presumed “inactive.”
“Out of an abundance of caution the water (department) started to use hand shovels to work around the unmarked gas line — that is standard. No one suspected anything was wrong,” he said. “Five days later there was an accident. Columbia Gas was called back by the (fire department). That is when the gas leak was detected.”
The George Street tragedy occurred in March of 1998 when water department workers hit a gas line in a place that had been marked “no gas” by an outside company responsible for marking utility lines prior to construction.
Kobus and Dilisio said the goal is to determine what happened and then to determine if new protocols need to be put in place so no other leaks go undetected.
He said all department heads have been treated the same in the impending investigation.
The fire, police and water departments as well as the gas company received emails requesting written statements on the incident by Wednesday and a request to appear before the council on Aug. 6, Kobus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.