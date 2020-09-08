ATTLEBORO — Bids for renovations to the Attleboro Public Library came in lower than expected and could save the city as much as $1.8 million, a city official said Tuesday.
The original construction estimate for upgrades at the library, which include roof, window and elevator work as well as masonry repairs and replacement of the HVAC system, was $5.4 million, but the low bid came in at just under $3.6 million, said Jeremy Stull, the city’s director of budget and administration.
If the bid is awarded to the low bidder, it would reduce the total cost of the project from $6.9 million to about $5.1 million.
Stull said in an email that the three lowest bidders were all below $4 million, which he said was “indicative of an advantageous construction market.”
All told, out of 10 bids, four were under $4 million and a fifth was just above it.
The lowest bid came from TRAC Builders Inc. out of Providence, at $3,557,714.
The high bid was M. O’Connor Contracting Inc. out of West Roxbury, at $5,414,200.
The city council approved a loan authorization in February for $6.9 million for the project which included the $5.4 million estimate in construction costs, another $362,417 for design, bidding and oversight, $220,000 for an owner’s project manager and $908,364 for contingencies, bringing the total to just under $6.9 million
Stull said the city is performing “due diligence,” which includes checking references, and expects to award the bid later this month.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the investment will ensure the library, which was built in 1907, will last another 100 years.
“The library building is perhaps the most beautiful building we have in the city and if we are going to get another 100 years out of the building, we need to make the appropriate investments now in taking care of it,” he said in an emailed statement.
Construction is expected to begin in October and will last until next August.
The library will remain open to patrons for the entirety of the project, Stull said.
