ATTLEBORO — There’s plenty of dirt in the world, but it’s not cheap, which is why city officials worked overtime to procure a gift of 10,400 tons of it from a downtown construction project.
It took some last-minute negotiations and an emergency council meeting last Thursday night to get the job done, but it got done, Mayor Paul Heroux said.
The city had to be sure the soil, which is to be used to cover sludge at the wastewater treatment plant’s landfill off Pond Street, was not contaminated and was safe to store and use.
Heroux said the soil had to be clean so that any runoff from it would not contaminate nearby wells in Seekonk.
“We did not want to get sued in five or 10 years,” he told The Sun Chronicle.
A report received by the city Wednesday from ES&M, a Norton-based environmental company, apparently cleared the way for the city to take the dirt — dirt cheap.
The soil will come from an excavation for the construction of a six-story, 132-unit apartment building at the corner of Wall and South Main streets being built by developer Marco Crugnale and Campanelli Construction Co.
An emergency city council meeting was called for Thursday night to formally accept the gift of 6,500 cubic yards, or 10,400 tons, of dirt.
The council had to formally accept the gift under an emergency declaration to speed up the acceptance process so work on the construction project would not slow down.
A delay would cost the job thousands of dollars, the mayor said.
Meanwhile, the gift will save the city about $116,000 it would have otherwise had to spend to bring in soil from elsewhere.
The 10,400 tons is close to a year’s supply.
Wastewater head Tom Hayes told councilors the soil is better than what the department usually gets and has to pay for.
Doug Heely of ES&M said it is high quality.
“The soil being designated for Pond Street has nothing in it, nothing,” Heely told councilors. “It’s as clean a soil as you’ll ever get.”
Heroux got kudos from a Campanelli official.
“Your efforts with the city council championed this opportunity to completion,” Russell Dion of Campanelli said in an email. “We are very appreciative.”
