ATTLEBORO — The city is getting a state Green Communities grant from the state and plans to use it to weatherize six municipal buildings.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced the grant on Wednesday, part of an $8.29 million grant package that will be split among 64 cities and towns.
Attleboro’s take is $186,269. Grants were also awarded to North Attleboro, $178,793; Norfolk, $145,701; and Plainville, $95,190. All grants were capped at $200,000.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the city’s grant will be used to seal leaks in windows, doors and walls and install better insulation where needed.
The city’s Planning Department wrote the grant application.
The mayor said the city intends to weatherize the Kai Shang Building, which houses the city’s Building Department, a branch of the Northern Bristol County Registry of Deeds and an office of the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Also on the list is City Hall, Bartek Recreation Center, the police station, Briggs Corner Fire Station and South Attleboro Fire Station.
“The innovative and cost-effective projects receiving grants will increase energy efficiency and clean energy use in municipal buildings and vehicles across the Commonwealth, significantly helping our state achieve its long-term emissions reduction requirements,” Baker said in announcing the grants in Lawrence.
In Massachusetts, 280 cities and towns, or 87 percent of its communities, have earned Green Community status.
Cities and towns must meet five criteria to be designated a Green Community and receive funding.
Attleboro was actually notified it won a grant on Jan. 31 but was asked not to publicize it until the governor made the announcement. It became a Green Community in 2020.