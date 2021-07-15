ATTLEBORO -- The city has received a state grant of $49,270 to pay for engineering and permitting needed for a Chartley Brook culvert replacement.
The culvert is just before the old ALI landfill on Peckham Street as one heads toward Norton.
The grant, which comes from the Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Ecological Restoration, was part of a $2.75 million package announced Wednesday by Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides at Mass Audubon’s Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton.
The money is going to 26 cities and towns under DER’s Culvert Replacement Municipal Assistance Grants Program.
“Upgrading the culvert will improve public safety by reducing the risk of failure in storm events and will improve passage for native fish and wildlife,” Theoharides said in a press release.
All told, the Baker administration awarded $4 million in environmental grants on Wednesday.
Another $1,252 million in state and federal grant funds went to support six DER Priority Ecological Restoration Projects that help communities remove aging dams, rejuvenate historic wetlands, and restore floodplain habitat and flood storage.
