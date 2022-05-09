ATTLEBORO — Parking is always an issue in older downtowns — including Attleboro’s.
As a result, the city has commissioned a study through two state agencies on how to improve the situation to make it better for businesses and residents alike.
As part of the effort there were two “pop-up” information gathering events on Monday, one at the public library and one at the YMCA across the street.
Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick said she did not anticipate any difficulty in extracting thoughts on the parking situation from those who would pass by the display of parking maps and other information.
“If there is one issue that everyone has an opinion on, it’s parking,” she said.
Feerick said there are actually two studies, one is a “way-finding” study that seeks to improve directional signage downtown and one is a parking management study.
The way-finding one is being paid for with a $25,000 grant from the Massachusetts Downtown Initiative, which is part of the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
The parking management study is being paid for with a $55,000 grant from Mass Development Inc.
There are no matching funds required for either grant.
“We’re fortunate that the state gives support to municipalities for these studies because municipal budgets are often lean so the state offers these services,” she said.
Michael Clark, project manager for Santec, a consulting firm from Boston hired by Mass Development to study the parking issue, said the process is still in the “feedback stage” or information gathering phase.
Information gathered at the “pop-up” sites will be added to the 210 responses to a recent survey circulated around town.
Clark said the aim is to “create a plan that speaks to all the activity happening downtown.”
The plan is expected to be completed sometime during the summer.
The survey found that 67% of respondents would rather park once and walk between destinations.
Another 56% feel there is not enough signage directing people to different types of parking.
The majority of people, 60%, are able to find a parking spot within three minutes.
The rest, 40%, said it takes longer than that.
Those who responded to the survey said the number one improvement they would like to see is more parking spots.
The second and third are better lighting and safety and longer time limits, respectively.
The fourth and fifth improvements are more “way-finding” signs and more “bicycle infrastructure.”