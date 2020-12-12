ATTLEBORO — The city is receiving a $151,510 state grant for improving disaster recovery and cybersecurity capabilities.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced $3,709,438 in grants to 55 municipalities through the Community Compact Cabinet Information Technology grant program.
Attleboro is the only community in the area to receive a grant.
