ATTLEBORO — A fifth grader at Coelho Middle School who was the daughter of retired New England Revolution goalie Brad Knighton died in a boating accident Wednesday in Little River, S.C.
Olivia Knighton, 11, was among nine people thrown from a 23-foot boat after it was rocked by a large wake caused by another boat on the Intracoastal Waterway, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Thursday. Twelve people were aboard the struck boat.
Knighton was hit by a boat propeller but no one else was injured in the 12:15 p.m. accident Wednesday, the agency said.
She died from her injuries about 45 minutes later at McLeod Seaside Hospital in Little River. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, Deputy Chief Coroner Tamara Willard said in a statement.
The tragic accident occurred while Brad Knighton, his wife Britney, their daughter, and two younger sons, Owen and Brooks, were on a family vacation, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Garry Stevenson, a friend and former teammate at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
In a Twitter post Thursday, Brad Knighton, now a coach for the Revolution, released a statement on behalf of his family that said words could not express “the depth of our profound grief and sorrow in this moment.”
“Our family is still in shock at the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful and brilliant daughter, Olivia, to an unfortunate boating accident yesterday,” Knighton said.
“We are still in disbelief that her bright and pure light was taken away from us so suddenly. Somehow,” Knighton said, “we will get through this as a family.”
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the lead agency in the investigation, said it is still in the process of a detailed inquiry.
Investigators, the agency said, are collecting statements from witnesses, examining the boat and “working to develop a complete picture of what happened.”
“Our thoughts are with the child’s family and loved ones,” the agency said.
Knighton was listed on the most recent honor roll at Coelho. The school will have counselors available from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday.
“It’s just such a tragedy,” Coelho Principal Andrew Boles said. “She was just a wonderful young lady. She always had a smile on her face.”
The principal said Knighton loved art class and had a “ton of friends” she loved to be with.
“She was a good student and a happy kid,” Boles said.
The Revolution also released a statement expressing its condolences to Brad Knighton and his family and its sadness over learning the news.
“The entire New England Revolution community is devastated to learn of the Knighton family’s tragic loss,” the statement said.
“Olivia was a bright and shining light who was a beloved presence around the Revolution her entire life, always bringing a warm smile and laugh to Gillette Stadium and our training facility when she would visit. Her sudden loss leaves a profound hole in our hearts,” the statement said.
The Rebellion, a Revolution fan club, sent out its condolences to the former goalie and his family in a statement on Twitter.
“There is no deeper pain than the loss of a child. Your family is in our hearts at this time,” the statement said.
The WMBF television station in South Carolina reported there has been three boating accidents, two of them fatal, along the Intracoastal Waterway in four weeks.
A 24-year-old man died June 18 after he was thrown from a boat when it crashed into a dock. On July 6, three people were seriously injured when two boats collided, WMBF reported.
