ATTLEBORO — A fifth grader at Coelho Middle School who was the daughter of retired New England Revolution goalie Brad Knighton died in a boating accident Wednesday in Little River, S.C.

Olivia Knighton, 11, was among nine people thrown from a 23-foot boat after it was rocked by a large wake caused by another boat on the Intracoastal Waterway, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Thursday. Twelve people were aboard the struck boat.

