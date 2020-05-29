ATTLEBORO
It was one of the most unique pre-graduation celebrations in memory, resembling a Fourth of July parade, if anything.
Decked out in their blue graduation gowns, seniors from Attleboro High School filled numerous vehicles early Friday night for a police-led parade from the high school to other city schools.
Unable to enjoy a normal, late spring graduation because of coronavirus restrictions (graduation was to have been held Friday), the event was an opportunity to make the best of a bad situation — and the seniors surely did.
Cars and trucks were decorated with balloons, banners and messages, and several seniors stood up through sunroofs.
Honks, sirens and cheers filled the air as proud teachers and other school staff, parents, relatives, and friends cheered seniors on and snapped photos at the high school and along nearby roads. Several spectators sat in chairs along Dennis Street adjacent to Capron Park.
“It’s a good alternative, but we definitely wish we had the real graduation,” senior Kyleigh Beruve said.
Fellow senior Isabella Garzaro, who was also in the car with Beruve, said she enjoyed seeing friends but said she was upset she and classmates couldn’t be celebrating a real graduation.
The car’s driver, Genavive Takian, another senior, said she most enjoyed decorating the vehicle.
“I’d rather have an actual graduation, of course, but I think this is pretty fun,” said senior Chris Gordon, who occupied another vehicle.
Parents and relatives took the whole scene in, several with video cameras.
“I think every graduating class is going to want to do this,” said Mindy Hanlin, whose granddaughter, Olivia Hanlin Nordberg, is graduating.
Olivia’s mother, Samantha, said the parade was “better than I thought it was going to be.”
School staff were equally enthusiastic.
“I think it’s awesome, it’s wonderful,” said Pete Tarsi of Seekonk, a science teacher who has been at AHS for 24 years. “I’m glad they’re able to do something.
“It is something they’re never going to forget. No other class has done something like this. I wouldn’t miss this for the world.”
Other teachers turned out with signs.
One reading “So Proud of You” was held by Melissa Blais. Teacher Sarah Faulkner’s declared “Honk If You Love Math.”
“I’m so happy to see so many kids,” said guidance counselor Sharon Lamoureux. “They’re making the most of it.”
There are tentative plans to hold a drive-thru graduation ceremony for seniors on June 11.
