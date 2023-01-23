ATTLEBORO -- A boy who ran away from a state-run group home in the city is being held for a stabbing in Norwood, authorities said.
Staff from Journey Home, located on Lindsey Street, called Attleboro Police Friday night to report a juvenile had escaped from their facility.
Norwood police Saturday morning reported they had the missing juvenile in custody for stabbing a person.
It couldn't be learned how serious the stabbing victim’s injuries are and what charges the juvenile is facing.
Journey Home is a therapeutic group home for adolescent males.
In 2020, a 17-year-old from the group home fled from a transport vehicle and Journey Home staff while visiting Capron Park in Attleboro. That boy broke into a locked area, and stole a park and forestry truck.
The teenager later crashed the truck through a fence and drove through the park at a high rate of speed. He was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, malicious damage and driving without a license.