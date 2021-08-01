ATTLEBORO — The Institute of Human Centered Design will present its findings on accessibility issues with city buildings and other spaces at 7 p.m., Aug. 10, in city hall.
The public is invited to what will be a PowerPoint presentation in the city council’s chambers.
There will also be a Zoom link for those who do not want to attend in person, Building Commissioner Bill McDonough said.
That link will be posted on the city’s website at some point, he said.
McDonough said questions will be welcomed and suggestions for improvements to accessibility may be made at the session.
The report is also available on the city’s website.
The study was funded by a grant received by the city’s Disability Commission.
A summary statement said IHCD examined eight public schools and 14 public buildings including: city hall and the city hall annex, the police station, two fire stations, the library, the public works facility, two historic buildings, the recreation center and six additional municipal buildings.
In addition, eight parks, playgrounds and open spaces were examined as well the city’s public parking lots and its parking garage.
The institute has developed a transition plan to help the city come into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, McDonough said.
Much of public property is accessible, but there are still improvements to be made, the report said.
“Most of the city-owned facilities that have been recently altered or renovated are substantially accessible and meet most architectural requirements,” the report said.
“Continued facility alterations, and/or renovations will significantly reduce barriers and help realize the city’s commitment to inclusion and equal rights. In the meantime, the greatest problems posed by existing barriers can be ameliorated by establishing policies and procedures to accommodate members of the community with disabilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.