ATTLEBORO — George Leonard, better known as Georgie Porgie, most likely would be proud of the new state law that bans discrimination based on natural hairstyles in workplaces, school districts and school-related organizations.
Leonard created a national stir in the 1960s when he was suspended from Attleboro High School for having long hair.
Leonard had lost a battle with his principal who had ordered him to cut his Beatles-length locks.
Leonard, who had lived in South Attleboro but in recent years has made his home in Pawtucket, is also a noted lifelong musician and songwriter, having been a key member of Georgie Porgie and the Cry Babies from his high school days.
The garage-style band was an opening act for The Rolling Stones and the Attleboro and New England rock legends in 2016 played a local festival to raise money for music scholarships.
Leonard and his band had also been inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame.