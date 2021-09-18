When Attleboro’s first mayor, Harold E. Sweet, decided not to run for a third term he set a precedent of sorts, much like George Washington, the nation’s first president.
After Washington decided not to seek a third term, no other president served more than two until 135 years later when Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was elected four times starting in 1932, did.
That stint prompted the establishment of the 22nd amendment to the U.S. Constitution which limits presidential terms to two.
For his part, Sweet said two terms were all that any mayor should serve.
Of course, that was only his opinion.
There was nothing in the city charter or state law that deterred anyone from seeking as many terms as they wanted, much like there was nothing in the U.S. Constitution that prevented a president from seeking as many term as wanted.
And, at first, voters agreed with Sweet.
Out of the first five mayors voters rejected third terms twice, and with emphasis.
The second mayor, Philip E. Brady, ignored Sweet’s advice and ran for a third term, but was soundly beaten, finishing third.
George A. Sweeney was the city’s third mayor and like Brady before him, ignored Sweet’s attempt to set a precedent so the voters once again did it for him, rejecting his bid.
He also finished in third place.
Fred E. Briggs, the city’s fourth mayor, defeated Sweeney, but unlike his two predecessors did not seek a third term, perhaps taking their fates as a warning.
Stephen H. Foley was Attleboro’s fifth mayor. He served two terms and did not seek a third.
Frank R. Sweet was the city’s sixth mayor and never got a chance to run for a second term never mind a third. He suffered a heart attack on the streets of Boston during a business trip and died about a week later, 18 months into his first term — the only mayor of Attleboro to die in office.
As city council president, H. Winslow Brown took over and finished the term and then was elected to a term of his own, but he only got one, ending in 1938.
And after that things changed.
The majority of mayors after Brown served more than two terms with most serving three.
So far there have been five serving three terms and a sixth, current Mayor Paul Heroux, is seeking his third, which he has pledged will be his last if re-elected. He’s running against Todd McGhee and Jim Poore in this Tuesday’s preliminary election.
Three of the five other mayors since Brown have served significantly longer. Cyril K. Brennan served eight terms, 1950-1966; Kevin J. Dumas served seven terms, 2004-2018; and Judith H. Robbins served six, 1992-2004.
The city’s ninth mayor, Francis J. O’Neil, served two terms, one of which was a three-year term because of a change in the city’s election year from even to odd.
Brenda Reed, the city’s first female mayor, served one term from 1984-1986.
Since 1914, when the first mayor took office, the average length of a mayoral term in Attleboro is 5.94 years, or roughly three two-year terms.
The 18 mayors have ruled over 107 years since 1914, which is when Attleboro became a city.
John W. McInyre, the city’s eighth mayor, was the first to get a third term and the average length of service has been longer, 7.45 years, or almost four terms, since.
Brennan, the city’s 10th mayor, broke all precedents and any thoughts of limits with his eight terms from 1950 to 1966.
In comparison
While that seems to be a long time, it isn’t compared to the terms mayors in other parts of the country have served, and even in Massachusetts there are those who have served much longer than that.
For example, Dean J. Mazzarella has been mayor of Leominster, a city of about 41,000 residents, for 14 terms, or 28 years. He’s seeking his 15th term in November.
And even Mazzarella’s 14 terms pale beside others nationally.
Currently, the longest serving mayor in the nation is 84-year-old Robert M. Blais, mayor of Lake George, N.Y., a community of 3,413 people.
He was first elected in 1971 and has been on the job for 50 years.
Milt Kramer, mayor of Manchester, Iowa, a community of 5,019, has been on the job for 47 years.
Margaret Doud has held the corner office in MacKinac, Mich., a town of 1,072, for 46 years and William D. Tate has been mayor for 44 years in the city of Grapevine, Texas, a community of 53,317.
Tate was recently reelected with 80 percent of the vote.
All of these examples makes some of the long local terms look short, a blink of an eye as it were.
Changing times
Up until 1984, the mayors were all white men.
After that things changed.
Brenda Reed was the first woman mayor, elected in 1984.
Kai Shang, a second generation Chinese immigrant and owner of a laundry business, was elected following Reed and served three terms from 1986 to 1992.
After him came anther woman, Judy Robbins, who served 12 years, and after her came Kevin Dumas, the first openly gay mayor of Attleboro and the youngest person ever elected mayor of the city at the age of 27.
Dumas was a Republican and after him came Paul Heroux, a Democrat, who has pushed hard for changes in local environmental laws and has succeeded on a number of occasions.
Heroux also brought a more informal feel to City Hall, requesting to be called “Paul” instead of “mayor” and sometimes wearing jeans to work. Dumas, by comparison, was always in a suit unless it was a “dress-down” day.
So it’s been quite a mix in the last 37 years and a stark change from the first 70.
Dumas, who is now the town manager in Mansfield, loved being mayor of Attleboro.
It had been his boyhood dream and in 2003 he emerged out of nowhere to defeat six-term incumbent Judy Robbins, who also loved being mayor.
City service was in her blood after many years on the city council, which included service as council president.
She was one of the city’s groundbreaking female politicians.
Dumas often said he would continue to run as long as people continued elect him, and that’s what he did for seven terms.
After defeating Robbins, Dumas eventually appointed her to the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority, where her years of municipal experience could be utilized — and they were.
As chair, she led a group that got the ARA out of a deep debt.
Both Robbins and Dumas pushed the city forward and so has Heroux.
Perhaps his greatest legacy will be the redevelopment of the Union Street block between Park and Mill streets, as well as a number of environmental advances.
But Heroux is not like Robbins and Dumas.
He said early on he planned to serve just three terms if re-elected and he pledged to seek term limits for the mayor during his 2017 campaign.
And in 2019 he proposed that the city set term limits via a special act of the state Legislature.
But the council rejected the bid on a 9-0 vote in March of that year, arguing a charter commission was needed and that citizens of the city needed to vote on the proposal.
Heroux had proposed that no mayor serve more than eight years, or four two-year terms.
He said that it would prevent a mayor from becoming “entrenched,” which he did not believe was good for the city.
So now Heroux has imposed a term limit on himself of three terms.
If re-elected he will be the sixth of 18 mayors to serve three terms.
Another six served just two terms, three served one term and three served from six to eight terms.
