ATTLEBORO — An unfriendly downtown back alley more likely to attract ne’er-do-wells than the civic-minded is going to get makeover thanks to a grant from the state’s Department of Transportation.
The alley runs between Bank Street and Academy Street with access to North Main at Ryan & Sons Gob Shop. Mayor Paul Heroux said the $122,149 grant will pay for it to be repaved and landscaped.
Seating and bicycle racks will be installed along with new lights and other security features.
But there’s more.
“The improvements will allow the space to be used for activities such as sidewalk sales, craft fairs, and food trucks,” the mayor said in a press release emailed to The Sun Chronicle.
The money comes from the state’s Winter Shared Streets and Spaces Program.
Heroux said the enhanced space will help in the overall goal of making the downtown a destination.
“One of the two goals of my time as mayor has been to revitalize the city’s center district,” he said. “We don’t only need to see buildings be rehabilitated and new businesses open up, we need to create an experience for people to enjoy the city center.”
Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick said the project “builds on the recommendations made in last year’s Downtown Mobility Study.”
“The project will address resident concerns by improving safety and visibility in the area, adding bicycle infrastructure within the downtown, and supplying a new location for small-scale events to take place throughout the year.”
Toole Design produced project concepts toward the grant application, with technical assistance funding provided through the Barr Foundation.
Heroux praised Feerick for her efforts to attain the grant.
“She’s been doing outstanding work on our city center and there are so many more projects that are underway soon to be seen by the public,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.