ATTLEBORO — Band leader and composer Ray Conniff may be Attleboro’s most famous musical native son, but last week the city lost another of its esteemed musicians.
Peter J. Williams, 67, an accomplished and highly regarded pianist and conductor, died Jan. 13 at his South Attleboro home following a period of declining health. But during his long career, he left and indelible musical imprint.
Williams was the founding director of the Williams Chorale, an audition-only, fine arts group that rehearses and performs in Attleboro.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Peter Williams, the co-founder and musical director of The Williams Chorale since its inception in 1992,” the group said on its Facebook page. “Peter was a passionate musician who found in the Chorale a way of expressing his love of music and his faith.
“We will miss his self-deprecating humor, his patient leadership and his constant striving for excellence in performance. He cared deeply about the Chorale, as an institution, and its members, whom he considered as family.”
Robert Scott McConnell added on the page, “Well done good and faithful servant, well done maestro, rest now.”
The chorale has long held an annual spring concert, and Williams served as a judge for the annual Williams Chorale Bacardi Fallon Performing Arts Scholarship Competition among high school students.
Williams also hosted radio shows on 1230 WARL radio Attleboro/Providence, and WARA and WJIB stations in Cambridge.
And Williams was the minister of music at the United Methodist Church in North Attleboro and Plainville, having been the organist at the North Attleboro church since 2010.
“I simply adored listening to him play,” said church member Beth James. “I knew him as a thoughtful, self-effacing man who cared deeply about me as an individual. His dry wit was simply charming. I was also keenly aware of his knowledge of church music...Peter’s storytelling, in the grandeur of the moment, was mesmerizing.”
James recorded several videos of Williams music during church services that are on the church Facebook page.
The Williams Chorale included a few members of the church congregation and the group occasionally would use the church for practice and performance, along with several other local churches.
“As most of you are aware, we lost our dear minister of music, Peter Williams, last week after an ongoing health struggle,” the church in North Attleboro said on its Facebook page. “We have hope and joy that Peter, as a faithful servant, has been greeted with open arms by a loving God, free of pain, free of worry, and free of any earthly struggles.
“Peter’s love of music and of the people of First United Methodist, his knowledge of hymns and historical context, and his love of Christ all added to the ministry of First UMC. He will be greatly missed.”
Born in Pawtucket May 17, 1953, the son of the late Thomas E. and Drusilla Williams, Williams received his Bachelor of Music degree from the former Barrington College in Barrington, R.I.
He completed graduate studies in conducting and composition at Vandercook College in Chicago, where he studied and performed under Chicago Symphony organist Thomas Weisflog and acclaimed composer-conductor John Rutter.
At age 42, he released his first solo album for piano, “Silent Night, Holy Night,” in 1995, and the recording has become a much-requested Christmastime favorite on Boston’s WGBH and WCRB radio stations.
The recording, “Just me, Just Piano,” features Williams’ own compositions and hymns of faith and received a rave review from Dancin’ Dave Derbyshire on CrossRhythms.co.uk.
And his release, “In the Bleak Mid-Winter,” is a collection of his solo piano arrangements of Christmas favorites.
He received major motion picture credit for arranging and directing the soundtrack for MGM Studio’s “Oleanna,” a 1994 film by American playwright David Mamet.
Williams was also the retired head of the vocal department for the North Stonington, Conn. public school system.
Apart from the music world, he enjoyed boating on his “Blue Heaven” on Narragansett Bay.
He leaves two sisters, Mary Blake of Plainville and Susan Whitlock in California.
Funeral services were private in Newell Burying Ground, South Attleboro.
Memorial donations in his name and memory may be made to the United Methodist Church, 20 Hoppin Hill Ave., North Attleboro, MA 02760.
Arrangements were handled by the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.
