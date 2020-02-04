ATTLEBORO — It took City Councilor Richard Conti years to get a line item for capital improvements put into the city budget.
Now all he needs is money put into the line item.
Mayor Paul Heroux told Conti, chairman of the council's capital improvements committee, that as of now, there’s no cash for his cause.
And there was worse news from the mayor when he met with the committee last week.
Heroux told them the city is starting its budget-making process with a $2 million deficit.
If the capital improvements line item was to be filled with the $500,000 it got for the current year, the city would be starting with a $2.5 million deficit, Heroux said.
He added that he’s planning to put $500,000 into capital improvements once the city’s surplus, also known as “free cash,” is certified by the state in the fall. That's the way it was done this year.
Heroux said Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposed budget for fiscal 2021 is partly to blame.
“The governor’s cherry sheet released last week did not do us any favors,” the mayor said.
Before the cherry sheet, which is the document that outlines proposed amounts for local aid, was released, the city’s deficit was between $1.7 and $1.9 million, Heroux said.
"That’s sobering,” Conti said.
“It’s not good news,” the mayor added.
School aid in particular was disappointing, Heroux said. This year the city got a $2.4 million increase.
Next year's increase is proposed at $1.7 million.
The state Legislature could alter the numbers as the budget process moves ahead.
Heroux said his budget goal for the coming year is the same as it was for this year -- no layoffs in the workforce.
"If we have layoffs we lose services," he said.
