ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro High School has announced its valedictorian and salutatorian.
The valedictorian of this year's class of graduates is Eric Yip.
"Eric is pragmatic, optimistic, self-reflective, and determined," Principal Bill Runey said. "He is driven by a strong intrinsic motivation. He is innately curious and enjoys academic exploration. A purposeful young man, Eric has certainly made the most of his time at AHS."
Yip has devoted lots of time to the band and the robotics club while pursuing the Honors Diploma and earning recognition as a National Merit Commended Scholar. He has made time to volunteer in patient transport at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, logging more than 400 hours of community service.
Yip also holds a second degree black belt, participates in his church’s youth group, and holds a part-time job.
"He is highly respected by his classmates largely because of his humility and natural good humor," Runey said.
Following graduation, Yip will study at Northeastern University, where he will explore his interests in programming and game design.
The saluatorian of the Class of 2020 is Jenna Gittle.
Gittle has achieved at the highest level academically and in her outside activities, Runey said. She will receive the Honors Diploma upon graduation.
"She is passionate about learning which has led her to attend Boston College in pursuit of a degree in research science," Runey said. "Jenna is a very genuine and positive young woman who has always set high goals for herself, and has excelled beyond them."
She was named a National Merit Commended Scholar. She was also selected for the Superintendent’s award earlier this year. Gittle was chosen to attend the Massachusetts Girl’s State Conference in her junior year. She has been a member of the girls softball team, Student Council, National Honor Society, National French Honor Society, and the art club.
Gittle has also given back to the city by volunteering at Capron Park Zoo.
"Jenna is unique in that she truly wants to make the world a better place through research science. She is passionate about learning which is evident in her academic success," Runey said.
"These two went through a rigorous selection process to be awarded these distinctions within our Blue Pride Community," Runey said of the two top students. "We are very proud of them and their special class."
