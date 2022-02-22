ATTLEBORO — Members of the Attleboro High School community and beyond are reacting with regret that Principal Bill Runey is leaving to be superintendent of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District, but gratitude for all he has done during his time at AHS.
Runey oversaw the city’s largest school for a decade and played an instrumental role in championing “Blue Pride” throughout the school and mustering support a new $260 million high school, which is set to open in September.
“Over the past two years, Mr. Runey has had to face many unprecedented obstacles with the COVID-19 pandemic,” high school senior Caroline Butler said in an email. “While I don’t know everything that he has had to handle, I do know that Mr. Runey has had us, the students’ best interests, at heart with every decision he has made as principal.
“Last year, when we were only going to school for two and three days a week, I still felt as though our school was one big community and that is largely to do with Mr. Runey’s spirit and pride.”
Butler, who is president of the Tri-M Honor Society for student musicians at the school, added that Runey has “made an effort to show his support for the performing arts department and he has attended several of our events and concerts over the years.”
She also said the Attleboro community “owes a huge thank you” to Runey for being “such a strong advocate” for the new high school.
“Although I won’t get to experience the new school as a student, I am excited to see the new opportunities made available to my friends with the new building and to come back and visit as an alum,” she said.
Michael Strachan has been head football coach for the past nine years — nearly as long as Runey’s tenure as principal.
“I think the biggest thing he brought, he obviously supported the football program and supported the athletic program, but he brought Blue Pride to Attleboro,” Strachan said. “That will be something that will be his legacy, getting everyone to buy into it and for it to take on a whole new meaning.
“I think Bill did a really good job. I think it’s going to be a tough role to fill, but he has got a lot to be proud of what he did at Attleboro High School and to look forward to at Dighton-Rehoboth. ... I think he’s definitely ready for the challenge.”
High school building committee members said they are also sorry to see Runey departing.
“Bill played a huge role in the new AHS, from envisioning the way we will educate in this century to translating that into a structure,” committee Vice Chairman Jake Jacobi said. “We are lucky to have had someone with his talent in this key position.”
Jacobi agrees with school officials that the timing of Runey’s departure shouldn’t affect the new school opening.
“He will be missed, but the transition work he has already done, combined with the strong staff and administration we have in place, will lead to a smooth opening of our new school,” Jacobi said.
Mayor Paul Heroux also had high praise for Runey.
“Bill has always been a gentleman and a professional to me, and I thank him for that and his service,” Heroux said in an email.
Runey, 55, was selected last week by the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee to replace retiring Superintendent Anthony Azar.
A resident of South Attleboro for the past 16 years, Runey previously was principal at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro for about six years.